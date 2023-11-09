Rishabh Pant was in NCA for the last few months recovering and in rehab to get back to match fitness. He missed the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 but recently he was spotted at the Delhi Capitals camp at Kolkata, training and participating in practice games in the watch of team director Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting. Fans loved seeing Rishabh back in action and the video went viral in no time. IPL 2024 Auction Reportedly to Be Held in Dubai On December 19, Deadline For Player Retention and Releases Set For November 26.

Rishabh Pant Spotted Training At Delhi Capitals Camp in Kolkata

According to recent news Rishabh Pant is in Kolkata in the practice camp of Delhi Capitals Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting are also with him, Rishabh will also play practice matches there No Knee Strap Also he is Walking Flawlessly Things are turning in our favour 😭🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/X3m6Ml3cZo — Sandy (@sandyhuyar) November 9, 2023

