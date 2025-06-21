Mumbai, June 21: After a dominating display by Indian batters on the opening day of the first Test at Headingley, former England pacer Stuart Broad feels that the visiting side reaching beyond 550 would possibly move the match away from Ben Stokes-led side. Asked to bat first, openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a strong start to the side and stitched a 91-run stand for the first wicket. KL Rahul departed after scoring 42 while Jaiswal went on to slam his maiden Test hundred in England. India captain Shubman Gill (127 not out) also slammed his first century and was involved in an ongoing 138-run fourth-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant (67 not out) to take the side to 359/3 at stumps on Day 1. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Outlines KL Rahul’s Impact After Opening Day Hundred at Headingly Against England.

"England would have been hoping to pick up five, maybe six wickets on the day - that would have made for a strong start. But the pitch played really well, and the way the Indian batters controlled the tempo was just outstanding. There was that wobble at lunch - two wickets just before the break - which would have given England a lot of hope, and maybe put some pressure on the Indian dressing room. But the way Jaiswal and captain Gill came out after lunch and settled things down in that middle session - when England were looking to strike - was just wonderful batting," JioHotstar expert Broad said.

"It is a young batting line-up, but they batted with real presence and maturity. They judged the tempo brilliantly, made the bowlers work hard, and did not give away any easy wickets. Without a doubt, it was India’s day. They were superb. England will have a lot to think about - there’s pressure now, because if India gets to 550 or 600, the game could be out of reach," he added.

Broad reflected on England’s missed opportunities and praised India’s disciplined batting performance.

“Some of the shots were just superb. England planned to bowl full, and Headingley is statistically the best venue in the UK to pitch it up. That fuller length brings the slips into play and invites the drive. But the Indian batters did not miss those drives. They timed them beautifully, played them late, and let the ball swing, especially Jaiswal and KL Rahul. When you look at the highlights, it's just drive after drive, which might make it seem like England bowled poorly, but it was just exceptional batting," Broad said. IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025: Michael Vaughan Astonished by England Captain Ben Stokes’ Decision To Bowl First Against India on Dry Headingly Pitch.

"The Indian batting line-up read the conditions better than expected and adapted superbly. That’s what you do as a Test cricketer - you think positively, assess where you are, and plan your comeback. The key for England now is to break this partnership first thing tomorrow. With Gill and Pant at the crease overnight, they could run away with the game. England will be eyeing that second new ball early - but no doubt, it has been all India today. A brilliant way for them to begin the series. It was a joy to watch," he added.

England will look to bounce back on Day 2 with an eye on breaking the partnership between Gill and Pant and wrapping India's first innings as early as possible.

