Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 despite suffering an injury to his right foot on July 23. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter was hit on his foot by a fiery delivery from Chris Woakes and had to retire hurt in extreme pain on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) earlier announced that Rishabh Pant, despite his injury, was available to bat despite his injury and he walked out with the willow in hand after Ben Stokes dismissed Shardul Thakur. Fans at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester cheered for Rishabh Pant and applauded his grit as he walked out to bat despite his foot injury. Ishan Kishan, Reported to Be Rishabh Pant's Replacement For IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Suffers Ankle Injury; Report Says 'He Has 10 Stitches On his Left Foot'.

Rishabh Pant Walks Out to Bat Despite Foot Injury

Here comes Rishabh Pant... A classy reception from the Emirates Old Trafford crowd 👏 pic.twitter.com/vBwSuKdFcW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 24, 2025

