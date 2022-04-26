Riyan Parag starred with the bat and later grabbed four catches as Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 29 runs in IPL 2022. Chasing 145 to win, RCB's top-order got dismissed pretty early and from then on, it was a struggle for those following in the middle order. They were bowled out for 115, the lowest total this season while chasing. Kuldeep Sen was their best bowler with four wickets for just 20 runs.

