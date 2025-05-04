Riyan Parag was at his best in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He hit six sixes in six balls with five coming in one over of Moeen Ali and the sixth on the ball of Varun Chakravarthy. His innings powered Rajasthan Royals very close to the win but they failed to get over the line. After Riyan Parag hit five sixes in one over, his old post from 2023 which read 'My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL..' went viral.

Riyan Parag's Old Post

My inner conscience says i’m hitting 4 sixes in an over at some point this IPL.. — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) March 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)