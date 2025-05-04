Riyan Parag etched his name in the record book as he became the first player to smash six consecutive sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The Rajasthan Royals captain achieved this historic feat against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, in the IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In the 13th over of RR's innings, Parag hammered five sixes in a single over off Moeen Ali. In the very next over, Parag hammered Varun Chakaravarthy for a huge six to make it six consecutive maximums in the same innings. Riyan Parag Five Sixes Video: Watch Rajasthan Royals Captain Go Berserk Against Moeen Ali During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Historic Feat by Riyan Parag!

