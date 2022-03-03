Rohit Sharma is known for his witty and funny answers whenever he turns up for press conference. Even though he is now the Indian captain, his humour remains constant at the PCs. On the eve of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 in Mohali, Rohit was at his hilarious best while answering questions.

