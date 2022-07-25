Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma has appreciated team India's brilliant performance in second ODI against West Indies. Power packed performances by Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar patel helped India cross the mark and seal the series. Rohit specially mentioned about Axar Patel and has written "Bapu badhu Saru che" which nearly means 'Axar Patel you're the best', in English. The Indian Skipper has been rested from series against West Indies and Shikhar Dhawan is currently leading the team.

Woah 🤯 that was some performance from team India last night. Bapu badhu Saru che @akshar2026 @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 25, 2022

