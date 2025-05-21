India national cricket team ace batter Rohit Sharma was spotted spending time in a park in Mumbai, with his wife Ritika, daughter Samaira, and son Ahaan. The Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma was seen speaking on a phone while spending time at the park. However, when Rohit Sharma saw one of his fans shooting the time he was spending in the park with his family, he gestured with his hand to not record it. Mohammad Kaif Opines Rohit Sharma May Have Taken Retirement Call After Stepping Aside From IND vs AUS 5th Test 2025.

Rohit Sharma Gestures Fan Not To Record:

The Sharma family Rohit, Ritika Ahaan and Sammy enjoying their free time in park Mumbai.😍❤️ Wait for funny reaction of bRO at the end.😂🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/7FVrq4GbwA — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) May 21, 2025

