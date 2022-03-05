Shane Warner passed away on March 04, 2022, at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack. The Australian spinner played a great role in shaping modern cricket. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma paid tribute to Warner while Team India wore black arm-bands to honour the late spinner. A minute's silence was also held in Mohali ahead of the start of Day 2 of the Test match against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma Pays Tribute

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. Condolences to his family. His three children and the loved ones." Captain @ImRo45 pays tribute to Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/LrRR7kJeU5 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

Virat Kohli Expresses Grief

"Life is fickle and unpredictable. I stand here in disbelief and shock."@imVkohli pays his tributes to Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/jwN1qYRDxj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

Team India Wear Black Arm Bands

A minute’s silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VnUzuqwArC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

