Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was named Man of the Match for his brilliant 81 runs against former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Eliminator match in Mullanpur on Thursday. The former MI captain hammered 81 runs off 50 deliveries with the help of nine fours and four maximums. Sharma's masterclass knock helped Mumbai to post a daunting 228-5 in 20 overs. While defending 229, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant spell helped the five-time champions register a 20-run win. With this victory, Mumbai qualified for the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, where they will meet Punjab Kings. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After Chris Gayle To Hit 300 or More Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

A Masterclass by Rohit Sharma

