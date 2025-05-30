Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma became the second cricketer after legendary Chris Gayle to smash 300 or more sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The veteran opener achieved this elusive milestone during the IPL 2025 Eliminator game against former champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on May 30. Sharma is also the first Indian batter to hit 300 sixes in the showpiece tournament. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, with 357 maximums, holds the record in IPL. Rohit Sharma Funny Memes Go Viral After Fielders Drop Catch of Mumbai Indians Opener Twice During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

Rohit Sharma Completes 300 Sixes in IPL

