Ross Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Test series against Bangladesh and ODI series against Netherlands and Sri Lanks will be his last series. Thus the likes of Isa Guha, Grant Elliot, New Zealand Cricket took to social media and congratulated him for his prolific career.

Would just like to acknowledge Victorian great Ross Taylor on his career. https://t.co/vD0jaUU1ea pic.twitter.com/3RvL6wmiWQ — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) December 30, 2021

Wonderful career

445 matches 504 innings 18074 runs 43.03 average 93 50s 40 100s Indeed a wonderful career 👏 Hope he finishes his international career on a high note 🤞#rosstaylor pic.twitter.com/bdosVNuTnx — 🐐 (@FOREVER_VK_FAN) December 30, 2021

Isa Guha

Victorian Cricket Team

Grant Elliot

True legend of @BLACKCAPS .What a fine career. Very special for the Nz fans to watch you finish your career this summer. pic.twitter.com/XgXHAddx3D — Grant Elliott (@grantelliottnz) December 30, 2021

