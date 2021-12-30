Ross Taylor has announced his retirement from international cricket. The Test series against Bangladesh and ODI series against Netherlands and Sri Lanks will be his last series. Thus the likes of Isa Guha, Grant Elliot, New Zealand Cricket took to social media and congratulated him for his prolific career.

Wonderful career

Isa Guha

Victorian Cricket Team

Grant Elliot

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)