Royal Challengers Bangalore (170/2) kept themselves in contention for IPL 2022 playoffs qualifications with a brilliant eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (168/5) in match 67 at the Wankhede Stadium. Virat Kohli shined with a sensational half-century as RCB chased the target set for them with relative ease.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)