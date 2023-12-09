Another experienced left arm spinner joins the list of sold cricketers as Ekta Bisht gets sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 30 lakh. Ekta impressed in domestic cricket and has experience which will add to RCB's experience in bowling department.

Ekta Bisht Sold to RCB-W For INR 30 Lakh

India's Ekta Bisht is next with a base price of INR 30 Lakhs. The @RCBTweets have her with a winning bid of INR 60 Lakhs 👏👏#TATAWPLAuction | @TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)