Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) became the first team to enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 grand finale. RCB thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the one-sided Qualifier 1 at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on May 29. After suffering a crushing loss at home, the Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS will play Qualifier 2 on June 1. Talking about the match, the host registered the joint third-lowest total in the history of the IPL. RCB bowlers blew away PBKS for just 101 in 14.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma bagged three wickets each for the Bengaluru-based franchise. While chasing, Phil Salt played a match-winning knock of 56* off 27 deliveries, including nine boundaries, as Bengaluru registered a dominating win in Qualifier 1. This is the fourth time RCB have reached the IPL final. Viral Video Shows Animated Virat Kohli Providing Inputs To Bowlers and Captain Rajat Patidar During RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Match.

RCB Enter IPL 2025 Finals

RCB STORM INTO THE IPL 2025 FINALS. 🔥 — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) May 29, 2025

