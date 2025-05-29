A video has gone viral on social media where former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli was seen providing crucial inputs to his bowlers and current skipper Rajat Patidar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur on Thursday. In the video, Kohli looked animated and his valuable help RCB bowlers as they bundled out PBKS for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Punjab also registered the joint-third lowest total in the history of the IPL. RCB Funny Memes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bundle Out Punjab Kings For Just 101 Runs in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

Virat Kohli Takes Charge as a Leader

'Captain Kohli Energy'. Enough Said! 😮‍💨❤️ That trademark intensity is doing the talking as Leader @imVkohli takes charge & #PBKS are feeling the heat! 🔥 LIVE NOW ➡ https://t.co/B4bnHnppgJ #IPLPlayoffs | #Qualifier1 👉 #PBKSvRCB on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar!… pic.twitter.com/Orq55pcxKx — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2025

