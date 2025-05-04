Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans were spotted selling a "Jail Jersey" outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the Southern Derby clash against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on May 3. In the viral clip, the jersey was white and black, and it mentioned 2016-17. Notably, Chennai were absent from the 2016 and 2017 editions of the IPL due to the fixing scandal. Talking about the game, RCB registered a thrilling two-run victory over CSK. The Rajat Patdiar-led RCB jumped to the top with 16 points in the points table. Bengaluru have also confirmed their playoff spot, whereas Chennai are already out of the tournament. Watch Khaleel Ahmed Concede 33 Runs in One Over Against Romario Shepherd During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match (Video Inside).

RCB Fans Trolling CSK!

RCB FANS IN CHINNASWAMY SELLING THE OFFICIAL CSK JERSY OF 2016-17 Friendship level 💫#CSKvsRCB#RCBvsCSK#IPL2025pic.twitter.com/iCsPdy6G0k — Cinema daily (@cinema_daily1) May 3, 2025

RCB Fans Sell ‘Jail Jersey’

RCB fans at Chinnaswamy cheering on CSK fans in throwback 2016/17 jerseys… this isn’t just cricket, it’s pure nostalgia. Rivalry with respect—only in the IPL!🦁👑 pic.twitter.com/68lEcdkMVT — Shilpa Sahu (@shilpasahu432) May 3, 2025

