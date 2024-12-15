Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) purchased Joshitha VJ for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction, held in Bengaluru on Sunday. The uncapped Indian women's star Joshitha VJ will be featuring in her maiden season of the Women's Premier League in the upcoming edition. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Sarah Bryce Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 10 Lakh; Anusha Sundaresan, Shanu Sen Unsold.

Joshitha VJ Goes To RCB for WPL 2025

Joshitha VJ is SOLD to @RCBTweets for INR 10 Lakh 👌👌#TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

