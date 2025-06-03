The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 grand finale is being played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, June 3. The high-voltage RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final is being held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are on the verge of winning their maiden title in the prestigious tournament. The Rajat Patidar-led RCB is playing their fourth final. Meanwhile, this will be the second final for the Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, fans who are looking for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match scorecard can get all the information here. Ahmedabad Weather Live: Get Rain Forecast for RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 Final Match Scorecard

