The IPL 2025 schedule was announced on February 16 and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match on March 23 in Hyderabad. The inaugural champions are set to play their first two home matches in IPL 2025 in Guwahati when they face Kolkata Knight Riders (March 26) and Chennai Super Kings (March 30) before they head to Mullanpur to take on Punjab Kings (April 5) and Gujarat Titans (April 9). Rajasthan Royals' first match in Jaipur will be on April 13 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sanju Samson and co will have their last group stage match at home in Jaipur against Punjab Kings on May 16. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

RR Schedule for IPL 2025

📅 𝟐𝟑𝐫𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐞𝐠𝐚 𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐫 𝐞𝐤 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫, 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐥! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/hcQ2QUK5jf — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 16, 2025

