Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won his first toss of the season and his side will bowl first against Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday, April 14. Rajasthan Royals will miss Trent Boult with a niggle and James Neesham replaces him, For Gujarat Titans, Yash Dayal will make his debut.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, James Neesham, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

