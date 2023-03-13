Ever since Dinesh Karthik appeared in the commentary box, he has been making some bold predictions. They are not just any wild guesses but more of a calculated call. He has made several predictions during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy which turned out to be true later. this time, the former Indian Wicketkeeper batter makes another bold prediction on twitter saying RRR will win an award at the Oscars and along with it, India will qualify for the World Test Championship final bagging the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. With RRR opening accounts with Naatu Naatu getting the best original song award, fans anticipate DK's other two predictions to come true.

Dinesh Karthik’s Early Morning Prediction Comes True For RRR

Three inevitable events to happen today RRR win at Oscars TEAM INDIA qualify for WTC FINAL India wins the BGT 2 - 1 🤞 Let's wait and see #timewilltell #BGT2023#CricketTwitter — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 13, 2023

