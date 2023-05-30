CSK’s fifth title win saw many of their players performing post-match celebrations. Now, in a new post, their in-form batter, Ruturaj Gaikwad was seen posing with to-be-wife Utkarsha Pawar after CSK’s fifth title win. In a post that went viral shows the batter posing for a photo with skipper MS Dhoni and in another photo the player and his girlfriend are seen holding the IPL title.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Poses With Soon-To-Be-Wife Utkarsha Pawar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruturaj Gaikwad (@ruutu.131)

'Ruturaj Gaikwad Gives Poses'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)