Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs and scripted history when they entered the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 for a record 10th time. Batting first, Chennai on the back of a brilliant fifty from in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (60 from 44 balls) raced off to a competitive total of 172. Chasing 173, Gujarat batters crumbled under pressure as their innings ended at 157 despite a fighting knock of 42 from Shubman Gill. The way he played and took the attack to the opposition during the powerplay, thus helping CSK reach a defendable total, Gaikwad deserves to be the player of the match. During his stay at the crease, Ruturaj showed immense calmness, composure, and, aggressiveness.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Wins Player Of The Match Award For His Marvelous Knock

Ruturaj Gaikwad wins Player Of The Match award for his marvelous knock on this pitch. pic.twitter.com/QZIuueSBNg — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 23, 2023

