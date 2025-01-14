Pretoria Capitals will be facing Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the next match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) League 2025. The Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape blockbuster action will be hosted at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium in Centurion. The seventh match of the SA20 League will begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025: Kagiso Rabada Shines As MI Cape Town Defeats Paarl Royals To Win Cape Derby.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming and Telecast Details of SA20 2025

Its an action-packed doubleheader Tuesday 🔥 2️⃣ exciting #SA20 clashes ⚔️ coming your way! Who are you cheering for today?🤔#PCvSEC | #DSGvJSK pic.twitter.com/oCFt5BMhXt — Sports18 (@Sports18) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)