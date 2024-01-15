Sachin Tendulkar has become the latest celebrity to fall victim to deepfakes. The Master Blaster took to social media to share a deepfake video of him promoting a gaming app. The former cricketer's deepfake video shows him talking about a gaming application that can be used to earn money. As it did the rounds on social media, it came to his notice and in a post on 'X', Sachin shared it and wrote, "These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes." ‘Amir Has Made the Impossible Possible…’ Sachin Tendulkar ’Touched’ by Dedication Showed by Differently-Abled Cricketer from Anantnag, Wishes To Meet Him One Day.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Post

These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology. Request everyone to report videos, ads & apps like these in large numbers. Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the… pic.twitter.com/4MwXthxSOM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)