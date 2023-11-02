Sachin Tendulkar's life-size statue was unveiled on Wednesday, November 1 at the Wankhede Stadium near the Sachin Tendulkar stand on the eve of the IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The statue was dedicated by MCA to 50 years of Sachin's life. When the statue was unveiled, a section of the fans felt the statue looked more similar to Australian cricketer Steve Smith then Sachin himself. They took to social media immediately to share their thoughts on the statue of Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Looks Like Steve Smith

More Fans Spot the Similarity

Why The Statue Look Like Steve Smith

Looks Like Steve Smith Statue

Sachin Tendulkar Statue in Wankhede looks like Steve Smith statue pic.twitter.com/XSO7OZnQLQ — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) November 2, 2023

Steve Smith Statue Unveiled

Steve smith statue unveiled at Wankhede stadium but somehow people are saying it Sachin #SachinTendulkar #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/to24nVzP8O — $hyju (@linktoshyju) November 1, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar Statue Resembles Steve Smith

Sachin Tendulkar Statue at Wankhade resembles Steve Smith 😂 Smith in white ball hasn’t looked anywhere near Virat Kohli TBH#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/crvRlKUszy — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) November 2, 2023

Seems Like Steve Smith Statue

"A closer look at the Sachin Tendulkar statue at Wankhede stadium." But mujhe to ye Steve Smith ka statue 🗿 lag raha hai ! It's only me ? 😭#INDvsSL || #CWC23 || #SachinTendulkar pic.twitter.com/fIjSTG5i62 — Nishi Patel (@Nishi_45) November 2, 2023

