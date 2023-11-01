Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Wednesday have unveiled cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's statue at his home ground Wankhede Stadium, near the Sachin Tendulkar stand, on the eve of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 clash between India and Sri Lanka. The statue is dedicated to the 50 years of his life. Several delegates were present when the statue was unveiled. Sachin Tendulkar Shows Nice Gesture, Gives Autograph to Specially Abled Fan At Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Statue Unveiled At Wankhede Stadium

