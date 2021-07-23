Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was seen paying tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

See his post here:

Visited Achrekar Sir’s home today to pay my respects to him on #GuruPurnima. All memories came rushing back. Can’t thank him enough for his contribution in my life. pic.twitter.com/FuHyNCA3aA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 23, 2021

