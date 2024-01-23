Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to promote the Indian Street Premier League T10 2024. The tournament is a unique one as it would encourage cricket to be played with the tennis ball and players of all ages are open to participate. Tendulkar, who was earlier named a core committee member of the league, took to 'X' to share a video of himself training in the nets. In the caption of his post, he wrote, "Nothing, just a person who ISPLaying his favourite game! Is it your favourite game too? Come join @ispl_t10 and play from #Street2Stadium." The ISPL tournament, which will be played in T10 format, is set to start from March 2. RRR Star Ram Charan Joins Indian Street Premier League As Hyderabad Team Owner.

See Sachin Tendulkar's Post on 'X'

