Mumbai, Dec 24 (PTI) "RRR" star Ram Charan on Sunday said he has joined the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) as the owner of team Hyderabad.

The ISPL is India's first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament that will be played inside a stadium.

Also Read | NBA Christmas Day Games 2023: Here’s A Look At Most Memorable and Entertaining Fixtures from the Past.

The inaugural edition will feature 19 high-intensity matches, boasting a line-up of six teams – Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Srinagar.

Ram Charan made the announcement about joining the ISPL on his official X page.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Rejoins Team India Ahead of 1st Test Against South Africa.

"Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League!

"Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket's essence. Join me as we elevate Hyderabad's presence in the ISPL, crafting memorable moments and igniting passion," the actor wrote in the post.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan were announced as the team owners of Mumbai, Srinagar and Bengaluru, respectively.

The ISPL is scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)