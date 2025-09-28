Sachin Tendulkar spent a major portion of his time growing up at Shivaji Park near Mumbai. He used to train under Ramakant Acharekar there and it was the time when he actually grew as a young cricketer. During that period, he had to leave his home and his parents and had to stay with his Mangala Tendulkar at Shivaji Park to reduce travel time. On the occasion of Mangala Tendulkar's birthday, Sachin Tendulkar shared a post on social media alongside a picture beside his aunt Mangala. He also expressed gratitude towards her for her support. Sachin pointed out the 'encouragement, comfort and endless love' he received from his aunt and admitted that he will be 'forever grateful'. Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Thrilling Maasai Mara Trip in Kenya, Former India Cricket Legend Shares Near-Storm Adventure Memory (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Shares Birthday Wish For Aunt Mangala

Every cricketer has a pavilion they return to. For me, it wasn’t only Shivaji Park but also my aunt’s home just beside it, where I found encouragement, comfort and endless love. Wishing her a very happy birthday today. Forever grateful. pic.twitter.com/jW95tC6R82 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 28, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sachin Tendulkar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)