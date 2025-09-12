The legendary retired India national cricket team batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback video on his Instagram account, reliving his trip experience in Maasai Mara, a national reserve in Kenya, Africa. In the video, the former Indian cricket team number 10 talked about an experience when a storm was approaching in Maasai Mara, and the player, along with others, were two miles away from the landing strip. Sachin shared that twice their plane came near the ground so that the breeze would go away, and then finally they landed. The plane wouldn't take off, so jeeps were organized to take them. But in the end, Tendulkar looked surprised as cars weren't coming, and they would have to stay in the jungle at night. The video ended with Master-Blaster saying, "Maasai Mara, Enjoy!". Sachin Tendulkar To Become BCCI President? SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd Refutes Rumours of Star Former Cricketer's Candidacy For Administrator Role.

Thrilling Maasai Mara Trip: Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Adventure:

