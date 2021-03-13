Sachin Tendulkar Smashes 30-Ball Fifty During India Legends vs South Africa Legends Clash, Delighted Netizens Hail Master Blaster!!

Reverse Sweep!!

Sensational!!

God Of Cricket!!

Phenomenal!!

The Master Sachin Tendulkar Completed his fifty in just 30 balls 7 Fours and 1 Six against South Africa Legends. Wow. What a Legend. Just Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/Faj3LtOEW4 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 13, 2021

Brilliant Fifty!!

50* Up For Sachin Tendulkar 🔥 Life Is Great Again 😭😭 Let's Chant Sachin ... Sachin 💪#RoadSafetyWorldSeries pic.twitter.com/AFF6KX9Ssk — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) March 13, 2021

