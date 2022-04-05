Sachin Tendulkar found an interesting way to beat the traffic blues on his way to Pune for Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. The Master Blaster decided to vibe on to the tunes of 'Mi Dolkara Daryacha Raja' as he was stuck in traffic. He shared a video of the same on Instagram.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)