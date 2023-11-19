Sachin Tendulkar walked out with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. A massive crowd had gathered at the world's largest stadium and they erupted into loud cheers when Tendulkar walked out with the trophy. The Master Blaster had famously won the World Cup in 2011, coincidentally the last time India had lifted the trophy. Virat Kohli Gets Sachin Tendulkar’s Iconic Number ‘10’ Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final.

Sachin Tendulkar Carries ICC CWC 2023 Trophy

