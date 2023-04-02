Everyone is a fan of RCB in India. It seems so as IPL have returned to India and tickets craze takeover the city of Bangalore sensationally as the fans want to witness their favourite team live. Several celebrities make their way to the stadium to be part of the home coming of their most loved cricketers. Amidst that, a familiar face was also spotted in the stands. The face was of none other than the beloved Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. He was seen supporting RCB from the stands like a fan.

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Spotted Cheering for RCB

Sadhguru supporting RCB from the stands. pic.twitter.com/I0v3IKdkEi — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023

