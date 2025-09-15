India secured a dominant seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 202 Group A encounter at Dubai. India chased down Pakistan's total of 127/9 pretty comfortably with Suryakumar Yadav leading charge with the bat. Pakistan suffered due to their batting not stepping up and the only one who could show some fight was Sahibzada Farhan. Farhan scored 40 runs in 44 balls. Although it came slow, it was the need of the hour and he also played some good strokes including two sixes of Jasprit Bumrah. With it, he became the first Pakistan cricketer to hit Bumrah for a six in T20Is. Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Reportedly Left Annoyed After Indian Players Avoid Customary Handshake Post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match.

Sahibzada Farhan Becomes First Pakistan Batter to Hit Jasprit Bumrah For A Six In T20Is

Sahibzada Farhan is the first Pakistan batter to hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six in T20Is. He went 92 deliveries without conceding a 6 across 5 matches.#INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2025 — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) September 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)