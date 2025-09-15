India have secured a comfortable and dominant seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Group A encounter at Dubai. It was their second match in the competition, but once again, India displayed that they are head and shoulders above any other team in the competition. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first but couldn't post a big total on the board. They were restricted to only 127/9 by the Indian bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the lot as he scalped three wickets. Chasing it, India comfortably got past the finishing line with Suryakumar Yadav leading charge. After finishing off things in style, Suryakumar Yadav walked off and the Team India cricketers didn't come out for handshakes with the Pakistan players. When is India vs Pakistan Next Match in Asia Cup 2025? Check Date, Time and Venue of Another Possible IND vs PAK Cricket Match.

According to a report from Times of India, Indian players skipped the customary post-match handshake. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson later approached the Indian camp, but no players came out to shake hands. Hesson appeared visibly annoyed by the snub. As a protest of the gesture from the Team India, Salman Ali Agha didn't attend the post-match presentation and the press conference. Pakistan coach Mike Hesson came instead of him in the press-conference. Suryakumar Yadav though was present in both and called Team India's win a 'proper reply'. Viral Video Shows Indian Dressing Room Door Being Closed As Pakistan Players Gather on Ground for Handshake After IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Encounter.

In the post-match press-conference, Suryakumar Yadav also admitted that BCCI, Team India and the Indian government were aligned over the stance. India came to only play the game. Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav dedicated India's victory against Pakistan to the Indian armed forces for their bravery during the Operation Sindoor. He also admitted that the team stands in solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

