Saim Ayub funny memes went viral on social media after the Pakistan opener registered a fourth duck in the Asia Cup 2025 as he was dismissed for a nought during the PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on Thursday, September 25. The left-hander has been in woeful form in the Asia Cup 2025 and had walked out to bat at number three in a do-or-die clash against Bangladesh. This happened in the third over of the match, bowled by Mahedi Hasan when he attempted to break the shackles. Saim Ayub went down the track but did not get the elevation he would have wanted as he found Rishad Hossain at mid-on. This was his fourth duck of the Asia Cup 2025 and fans reacted to his poor form with memes. Take a look at them below. Taskin Ahmed Completes 100 Wickets in T20 Internationals, Achieves Feat by Dismissing Sahibzada Farhan During PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match.

Watch Saim Ayub's Dismissal Here:

Another one bites the dust 👊 The Bangla tigers are roaring and how! 🐅🇧🇩 Watch #PAKvBAN LIVE NOW on the Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/BmTixr1v7i — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 25, 2025

'Confused'

Funny

Audi has gifted a brand new car to Saim Ayub for promoting their brand in the Asia Cup 2025. pic.twitter.com/rSKK7EF7fC — حماد (@BA56FOREVERR) September 25, 2025

Hilarious

Saim Ayub again on 0. Itne Andee toh murgi bhi nhi deti ek season mei 😁 #PAKvBAN #BANvsPAK #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/0NfuQsmspO — Sahil Kumar (@KumarSahil028) September 25, 2025

'Saim Ayub Duck Shop'

4th Duck For Saim Ayub 😂😂 Let's Laugh#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/6KemLoX9N0 — Incognito Cricket (@Incognitocric) September 25, 2025

'Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025'

Another Funny One

