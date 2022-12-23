Sam Curran, who became the most expensive player in IPL history, reacted after being signed by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2023 Auction. Curran, who would be returning to the Punjab franchise for a second stint in his IPL career, took to social media and wrote, "Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it." Curran was signed by Rs 18.75 crore, the most expensive buy ever at the auctions. IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates Online.

Sam Curran Reacts After Getting Picked by Punjab Kings:

Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it 🦁 https://t.co/1lpsK8fX4V — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) December 23, 2022

