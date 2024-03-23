In the second match of the IPL 2024 season, it was Sam Curran’s splendid performance that won the match for Punjab Kings. Chasing 175 runs target, PBKS looked in trouble after losing three wickets before 10 overs on 84 runs. But Sam Curran steadied the ship and formed a game-high 67 runs partnership with Liam Livingstone. Coming at number four, Curran scored 63 runs from 47 balls and was the decisive factor in the outcome of the game. the all-rounder bowled just one over in the match and gave 10 runs. He was rewarded with the Man of the Match award for his performance. Sam Curran Scores First Half Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs DC Match.

Sam Curran Wins Man of the Match Award

