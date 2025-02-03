Rising cricketer Sam Konstas was named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year at the Australian Cricket Awards 2025, which was held on Monday. The right-handed batter was called up to the Australia national cricket team's Test squad during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against the India national cricket team. Konstas made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The youngster showcased his talent during the Test match and also ramped speedster Jasprit Bumrah, which gained a lot of attention. Sam Konstas also had a heated altercation with Virat Kohli during the Boxing Day Test. The debutant scored quick runs in the first innings, which helped Australia to build a big score and ultimately won the Boxing Day Test. Annabel Sutherland Wins Belinda Clark Award for her Superb Performance for Women's Team at Australian Cricket Awards 2025.

Sam Konstas Named Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year

The story of Sam Konstas has quickly become the stuff of legend after his exhilarating Test debut in this summer's Boxing Day Test against India at the MCG. Sam Konstas is this Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: https://t.co/GFBlYZXXvA #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/Q6VepFnf9Y — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2025

