Australia women's national cricket team all-rounder Annabel Sutherland won the prestigious Belinda Clark Award for the first time in her career. She received this prestigious award during the Australian Cricket Awards 2025. She won the medal with 168 votes. During the One-Off Test in Women's Ashes 2025 against England, the 23-year-old Sutherland made history as she became the first woman batter to etch her name on the Melbourne Cricket Ground Test centuries honour board. Travis Head Wins Allan Border Medal at Australian Cricket Awards 2025 For His Spectacular Performances Across Formats.

Annabel Sutherland Wins Belinda Clark Award

Making history at just 23-years-old 👏 After a magnificent year, Annabel Sutherland has taken home the Belinda Clark Award. #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/ehH4nADb0A — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 3, 2025

