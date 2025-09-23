A controversial, yet underrated cricketer, former India national cricket team player Ambati Rayudu, celebrates his birthday today (September 23). Born September 23, 1985, Rayudu featured for India between 2013 and 2019, playing 61 internationals, amassing 1736 runs with three hundred and 10 half-centuries. Rayudu gained fame in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, winning three titles each with MI and CSK, respectively. Since leaving cricket, Rayudu has often faced the fury of Indian cricket fans for his strange and absurd statements. Regardless, social media users wished Rayudu on his special day with birthday wishes flooding X.  Ambati Rayudu Claims Boundary Rope Was Pushed Back During Break Before Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch in Last Over (Watch Video).

Fan Wishes Ambati Rayudu On a Special Day

CSK Bahubali Happy Birthday

'Happy Birthday Ambati Ruyudu'

Ambati Rayudu Turns 40

CSK Fan Wishes Ambati Rayudu Happy Birthday

