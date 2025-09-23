A controversial, yet underrated cricketer, former India national cricket team player Ambati Rayudu, celebrates his birthday today (September 23). Born September 23, 1985, Rayudu featured for India between 2013 and 2019, playing 61 internationals, amassing 1736 runs with three hundred and 10 half-centuries. Rayudu gained fame in the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, winning three titles each with MI and CSK, respectively. Since leaving cricket, Rayudu has often faced the fury of Indian cricket fans for his strange and absurd statements. Regardless, social media users wished Rayudu on his special day with birthday wishes flooding X. Ambati Rayudu Claims Boundary Rope Was Pushed Back During Break Before Suryakumar Yadav's T20 World Cup 2024 Final Catch in Last Over (Watch Video).

Fan Wishes Ambati Rayudu On a Special Day

Happy Birthday to you CSK Player Ambati Rayudu 🥳🎶 One Of the Best Innings Playing in 2023 In Final Match Wishing our Baahubali of Yellove loads of biryani and cake! 🦁🎂#SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/vcJCejDTOA — JoSeph MaheSh (JO) (@josephmahesh81) September 23, 2025

CSK Bahubali Happy Birthday

Du Du Du Du Du Ambati Rayudu 🥳🎶 Wishing our Baahubali of Yellove loads of biryani and cake! 🦁🎂#SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Ehw0Y2vUSJ — చిట్టి నాయుడు🧢 (@Naveen_Saaho_41) September 23, 2025

'Happy Birthday Ambati Ruyudu'

Happy birthday Ambati Rayudu.🎉👏 — DINESH ROY (@DINESHR9910) September 23, 2025

Ambati Rayudu Turns 40

CSK Fan Wishes Ambati Rayudu Happy Birthday

The Most Underrated & Misunderstood 👀 - Most Runs for CSK in 2018 - Always stepped up against MI - Played a crucial part in 2023 Final - Hundred % efforts on the field - One of the Father of RCB Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu 💛 pic.twitter.com/V9vQIIfRpW — God's Child 🚸 (@Spreadsomepyarr) September 22, 2025

