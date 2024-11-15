Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became the first cricketer to smash three T20I centuries in a calendar year. Sanju Samson achieved this historic milestone during the India vs South Africa 4th T20I 2024 in Johannesburg. During the fourth T20I, Samson hammered 109* off 56 balls, including 15 boundaries. Earlier, Samson slammed his second T20I hundred during the opening T20I against the hosts in Durban. Before the South Africa T20I series, Samson notched up his maiden T20I century against Bangladesh during the third T20I at home earlier this year. Sanju Samson Scores His Third Century in T20Is, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 4th T20I 2024.

Sanju became the first player to hit 3 t20 century in a calendar year#SanjuSamson #INDvSA #tilakvarma pic.twitter.com/mCXbmZBFB2 — Shriyansh Boliwal (@ShriyanshUknow) November 15, 2024

