Sanju Samson starred with a remarkable maiden international hundred and bowlers backed it up with a good performance as India beat South Africa by runs in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series, on December 21. The Men in Blue, with this victory, have won the series 2-1 after clinching victory in the first ODI by a convincing eight-wicket margin. Coming to this match, India scored 296/8 after batting first and it was largely powered by Samson, who finished with 108 off 114 balls with six fours and three sixes. Tilak Varma also scored a half-century (52 off 77 balls). In response, South Africa had a couple of partnerships up front but Aiden Markram's wicket in the 26th over turned things around. For the Proteas, Tony de Zorzi scored 81 runs. Arshdeep Singh was the star performer among the Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets while conceding just 30 runs. ‘Every Time You Come, They Play Ram Siya Ram Song’ KL Rahul to Keshav Maharaj As South African Comes to Bat During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

IND vs SA Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)