Ahead of the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) shared of their captain, Sanju Samson, hitting the nets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Samson, who has been missing in action following an injury mid-season, was seen under the watchful eyes of coach Rahul Dravid, practising his aggressive, non-conventional and defensive strokeplay. The 30-year-old, who played in the RR vs DC IPL 2025 match, has featured in seven games this season, amassing 224 runs with a solitary fifty before an injury forced the wicketkeeper batter to sit on the bench. Check out Samson in action below. Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match Which Was Suspended in Dharamsala to be Replayed As BCCI Announces Revised Schedule.

Sanju Samson Hits the Nets!

The ‘Sanju Samson in the nets’ video you’ve been waiting for 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/mEIE3iHXeR — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 15, 2025

