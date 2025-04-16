Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson looked in great touch during his short knock during the ongoing DC vs RR IPL 2025 match, which unfortunately was cut short, after the wicketkeeper-batter had to retire hurt after scoring 31 off 19. Samson showcased discomfort in his ribs after playing a fuller ball in the fifth over, after which the RR captain opted to leave the field. It might be noted that Samson will be available to bat again if need be, and is retired hurt and not retired out. RR are chasing 189, and were 61 for 0 when Samson went off the field, forcing Riyan Parag to come into bat. Interestingly, Samson was the sixth player in IPL history to retire hurt. Retired Out vs Retired Hurt in Cricket: Know Difference Between The Two Terms

Sanju Samson Opts To Leave The Field During DC vs RR IPL 2025 Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)